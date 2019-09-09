Oldest Cadillac set on fire at famed Texas landmark Cadillac Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas - The oldest Cadillac at Texas' famed Cadillac Ranch was set on fire Sunday night, according to the landmark's Facebook page.

Police are searching for the whoever is responsible for the arson and the owners of the ranch are planning to press charges.

Cadillac Ranch has been featured on numerous travel lists including Popular Mechanics 10 Places in America Every Car Lover Needs to Visit.

The structural integrity of the torched classic car is still sound, according to the post, but there is still historic loss from the fire.

TRENDING: San Antonio spot makes Southern Living's top 50 BBQ joints for 2019

"The Cadillac Ranch still stands as a testament to time, beauty, art, and history—despite the callous attempt to erase it," the post reads, in part.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Potter County Sheriff's Office at 806-379-2900.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.