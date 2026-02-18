Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 men dead after drive-by shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says
2-month-old with bronchitis, family held at Dilley ICE facility deported to Mexico, Rep. Castro says
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Steele HS classes canceled due to bomb threat; Schertz PD says more districts ‘nationwide’ were threatened
‘S--- show out west’: Kerr County releases thousands of records showing officials’ response to July 4 flooding
Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says
‘Technical difficulties’ prompt sentencing delay for truck driver charged in San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy
Thompson Hotel in downtown San Antonio hit with foreclosure notice on $44M loan
Shooter killed ex-wife and a son in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case

Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on US Highway 90 in Medina County, DPS says

Roberto Mares Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, the department says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Police lights

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a 55-year-old man died and another person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Medina County.

Troopers were dispatched around 11 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 90 near mile marker 520, which is located west of both D’Hanis and FM 1796.

Recommended Videos

According to a DPS preliminary report, the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado attempted to switch lanes before it collided with a trailer attached to a Toyota Tundra.

The crash caused the Toyota Tundra driver, identified as Roberto Mares, Jr. of D’Hanis, to lose control of the vehicle and roll over, DPS said.

Mares was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated. The passenger, a 54-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital in San Antonio.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was not injured, according to DPS.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...