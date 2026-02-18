1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on US Highway 90 in Medina County, DPS says

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a 55-year-old man died and another person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Medina County.

Troopers were dispatched around 11 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 90 near mile marker 520, which is located west of both D’Hanis and FM 1796.

According to a DPS preliminary report, the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado attempted to switch lanes before it collided with a trailer attached to a Toyota Tundra.

The crash caused the Toyota Tundra driver, identified as Roberto Mares, Jr. of D’Hanis, to lose control of the vehicle and roll over, DPS said.

Mares was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated. The passenger, a 54-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital in San Antonio.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was not injured, according to DPS.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing.

