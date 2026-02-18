Classes at Steele High School canceled Wednesday due to bomb threat, SCUCISD says

CIBOLO, Texas – Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD canceled class at Steele High School on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

In a statement to KSAT, SCUCISD spokesperson Ed Suarez said students and staff were evacuated.

“Out of abundance of caution, they are canceling school to allow law enforcement do a thorough sweep,” Suarez told KSAT.

He added that students traveling by bus were transported to Clemens High School and can be picked up there. Other students who are already on Steele’s campus can be picked up there.

The district released the following letter on Wednesday morning:

This morning, Steele High School received a voicemail making a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the campus was evacuated and school was cancelled for the day to allow law enforcement to conduct a thorough sweep of the building. Students and staff who were on campus were safely evacuated, and those en route on a bus were redirected for pickup from Samuel Clemens High School. We are working closely with local law enforcement. At this time, no other SCUC campuses are impacted, and all other schools are operating on their regular schedule. We understand situations like this can create concern. Please know that student and staff safety remains our highest priority, and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and partnership.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

