Police investigating after-school scare on Fox Tech campus

SAN ANTONIO - A high school student on the Fox Tech campus reported a suspicious situation at dismissal, which prompted a call to the San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday.

In response, students waiting to be picked up were asked to wait inside the school.

The incident took place between the baseball field and the Fox Tech campus.

SAPD and the district police were notified, and parents of students at the three schools on that campus -- Fox Tech High School, the Advanced Learning Academy, and CAST Tech High School -- were informed.

Below is the text of an email that the principals sent out:

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

I wanted to inform you of an incident that happened late this afternoon. A high school student reported a suspicious situation at dismissal and SAPD was contacted. In response, students waiting to be picked up were asked to wait inside the school.

According to the student, while walking between the baseball field and our campus, a woman in a wheelchair who said she was blind initially requested assistance to cross the street to a bus stop. While the student was assisting, the women then tried to get the student to go over to a black truck with two males inside. The request made the student uncomfortable and the student left, but saw the woman in the wheelchair, get up and go to the truck on her own.

SAPD was notified and took a report. Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able. We will be reviewing this situation and safety procedures with campus faculty, staff and students. We ask that you remind your student of the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to an adult immediately.

