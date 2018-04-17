Passenger goes live on Facebook during in-flight emergency

PHILADELPHIA - A Texas man on board a Southwest Airlines plane that had to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning in Philadelphia posted some dramatic pictures and video of the ordeal.

Part of the plane's engine cover ripped off during a flight from New York To Dallas and one of the plane's windows was damaged.

At least one passenger died during the incident. Passengers say emergency medical workers tried to use a defibrillator on the woman.

READ: NTSB: 1 person dead after Southwest emergency landing

A passenger on the fight, Marty Martinez, recorded what he thought could be his last moments on Facebook Live.

His post reads, " Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

The signal wasn't very clear, but Martinez attempted a second Facebook Live during the emergency landing.

When the plane was safely on the ground, Martinez uploaded several pictures of the aftermath and of the damaged aircraft.

Martinez said he bought WiFi during the emergency landing "because I wanted to be able to reach the people I loved...thinking these were my final moments on earth."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.