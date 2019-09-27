Police find SUV involved in hit-and-run death of road construction worker

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police confirmed Friday that they found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on a Northwest Side highway that killed a road construction worker.

But as of Friday morning, police said they have not made any arrests.

Tracie Sheppard, 29, was part of a crew picking up signs on Loop 1604 near Hausman Road before daybreak Thursday when she was hit with great force by an SUV that veered toward the shoulder of the highway.

Related: Family identifies female construction worker killed in violent hit-and-run accident on 1604

After the crash, the dark gray Ford Explorer kept going.

Police found the SUV abandoned at the Laurel Glen apartments near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road, according to employees and residents there.

"The whole side of the truck was messed up," said Adriana Anderson, who lives at the apartment complex and saw the SUV.

Anderson said the vehicle, which was parked near the management office and had damage to its front right side, stood out there like a sore thumb.

"It's a small apartment complex, so when you see a car here, you kind of know if they belong here or not," she said. "And a car like that, we were, like, 'No.'"

Local News: SAWS customers say recent water bills are 'outrageous,' some upset over CEO's $100k bonus

Anderson said she never imagined it might have been the one involved in the deadly crash.

An employee at the apartment complex said the SUV had to have been left there at a time when no one was around.

A sign on the door of the management office states that it is closed temporarily.

The employee told KSAT 12 News that police showed up Thursday, looking for possible witnesses.

She said they also asked for copies of the complex's surveillance video.

"The camera's right there. He's on camera," Anderson said, pointing to them.

Local News: 10 controversies surrounding embattled Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela

Anderson is hopeful that investigators will obtain clues that will lead to the driver's arrest.

A public information officer with SAPD said investigators have some "strong leads."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.