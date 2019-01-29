Man killed in shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was called in just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartment complex in the 7800 block of Woodchase Drive, which is located not far from Eckhert Road and Bandera Road.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired and searched the area with a flash light to find one person on the ground fatally shot.

At this time, the name and age of the person killed is not currently known.

Several areas of the apartment complex are taped off and the police chopper has been seen flying overhead.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting or identified any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

#BreakingNews police responded to calls for a shooting on the northwest side, several areas of this apartment complex are taped off and the police chopper is flying overhead pic.twitter.com/LZ72VPOnV8 — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) January 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.