Police: Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old during apparent drug deal

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say fatally shot an 17-year-old during an apparent drug deal back in September 2018.

Taijhzee Dialantey Mitchell, 20, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, San Antonio police responded to reports of a shooting on Sept. 13, 2018, in the 5600 block of Prentiss Drive to find Zachariah Bostic unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said Bostic was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The affidavit said police used cellphone records to determine the last call Bostic made just before the shooting. On Jan. 23 police identified and located a witness in the case who was connected to the cellphone number.

The witness told police that they saw the victim shot during an apparent drug deal and also named three other people who were there at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit said one of the witnesses drove the group to the location to buy drugs and that the purchase was made inside a vehicle. That's when, police said,Mitchell, for some unknown reason during the deal, allegedly fired upon the victim just before fleeing.

Mitchell is charged with murder, police said.

