Police: Man robbed Burger King where wife works as she opened store

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested after he allegedly robbed a Burger King where his wife is employed, an arrest affidavit states.

Lucas Omar Velazquez is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a Saturday morning holdup at a Burger King on Tezel Road, court documents state.

Police were called to the fast food joint and found two women, both employees. The first woman told police she opened the back door to the business around 6:20 a.m. when two masked people emerged, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

She said that the suspect with the handgun pointed it at her head and demanded money, the affidavit said. The woman told investigators that the suspect followed her to the back of the store where the safe was open, and that she handed him approximately $1,000.

According to the affidavit, the first woman told police the suspects took off through the back door.

The second woman told police she had just arrived at the Burger King when the incident took place and that a suspect had pointed a platinum-colored handgun at the first woman's head as they walked to the back office.

Police, however, said they looked at surveillance video and the first woman's story didn't add up.

The affidavit states police only saw one suspect on surveillance video and that the suspect never pointed the gun at the first woman's head as she alleged.

Police called the first woman back in for questioning on Saturday, and she eventually confessed that her husband was the one who robbed the store, the affidavit states. KSAT is not naming Velazquez's wife because she has not been charged.

She told police that she wasn't sure what he had done with the money, as she hadn't spoken to him since that morning and that she thought he used a toy gun to commit the robbery, according to court documents.

Velazquez turned himself in to police Saturday and brought a bag of money and a silver .38-caliber firearm, which he said he used in the crime, police said.

Authorities said Velazquez confessed to confronting his wife and the other woman at the Burger King and taking off with the money.

