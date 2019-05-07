Police: Man wearing hoodie points gun at clerk, robs far NW Side E-Z Mart

SAN ANTONIO - Local police are looking for a man who robbed a far Northwest Side convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at an E-Z Mart in the 10250 block of Dover Ridge Street, not far from Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, the man walked into the store wearing a hoodie and pointed a gun at the clerk. The man fled after receiving cash from the register, police said.

Officers attempted to locate the man, but have yet to find him.

Police said the store clerk was shaken in the incident but not hurt. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

