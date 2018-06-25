Fatal shooting at East Side convenience store might have been self-defense

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at an East Side convenience store Sunday night.

Police said that a man with a concealed handgun license walked into the Smart Stop convenience store in the 200 block of North New Braunfels Avenue around 9 p.m. and that a man followed him into the store.

The man with the concealed handgun license told police that he and the other man, who allegedly followed him into the store, exchanged words and then the man pulled out a gun and shot at the man with a concealed handgun license. The concealed handgun license holder returned fire.

The man who police said followed the other man into the store died in the parking lot.

First responders were seen performing life saving measures on the man but eventually stopped.

A bystander who was leaving the convenience store was shot in the back. That person was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police said that the man with the concealed handgun license is cooperating with authorities and that it's unclear whether charges will be filed.

Two guns were recovered from the scene.

