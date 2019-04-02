Police seek man on motorcycle in Northwest Side sports bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot on the city's Northwest Side late Monday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Speedway Sports Bar in the 8840 block of Grissom Road, not far from Culebra Road.

According to police, the man was seen speeding off on a motorcycle shortly after the shooting. The motive for the attack is not currently known.

The wounded man was rushed to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

