Police seek suspects in clothing theft at North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers say they are looking for the suspects who stole from a Macy's Department store in North Star Mall and then assaulted two employees.

The incident occurred July 13 in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to police, the three suspects stole clothes from the store and attempted to flee. Two employees chased the culprits outside, where the employees then were assaulted and bitten, police said.

Authorities said two of the suspects escaped in a sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

