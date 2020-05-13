The Latest: Germany suggests dropping quarantine for Europe

Believers wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronaviru wait in a queue in front of the Christian Orthodox monastery of Ostrog, 30 kilometers northwest of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica, May 12, 2020. Serbian Orthodox Church is going ahead with annual pilgrimage to the Ostrog monastery to mark St Basil's Day despite a ban on social gatherings. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

— Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections.

— German government suggests dropping quarantine requirement for travelers from Europe.

— Foreign minister of Germany says country will be able to lift blanket warning against foreign travel before others.

— Officials say the coronavirus reproduction factor in Germany has dropped below 1.

BERLIN — The German government is recommending that a requirement for people arriving from other countries in Europe to self-quarantine for 14 days be dropped.

Germany last month imposed a requirement for all people arriving in the country to go straight home and stay there for two weeks, except those who were on very short trips, commuting to their jobs, transporting goods or in some other essential functions.

A court in the northern state of Lower Saxony suspended the rule for that region this week.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday he is recommending that state governments, which are responsible for quarantines, drop the requirement for travelers from other European countries but maintain it for arrivals from other nations such as the United States and Russia.

The comment came as Seehofer said Germany will start loosening checks on its borders with some neighbors this weekend — though he said controls will be stepped back up if infections rise strongly in neighboring countries.

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says his country will be able to lift a blanket warning against foreign travel for European destinations before other places, but he isn’t specifying when.

Germany’s warning against all nonessential tourist travel abroad is currently set to run until at least June 14.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that “it will certainly be possible to lift the travel warning earlier for Europe than for other destinations — so long as the current positive trend in many countries solidifies.”

Maas said in a statement that “freedom to travel is part of the foundation of the European project, but in times of corona Europe must ensure more: the freedom to travel safely.”

He said European Union guidelines presented Wednesday are an important basis for talks with other European countries. Maas plans to invite many of his colleagues in the coming days to participate in a “neighbourhood dialog” on how to lift restrictions safely.

He said that Europe must coordinate as well as possible even if the situation differs from country to country — “we don’t all have to proceed at the same speed, but we also shouldn’t do it as a race, and we should do it in such a way that we don’t tread on each other’s feet.”

BERLIN — The coronavirus reproduction factor in Germany has again dropped below 1, after three days above the key number.

The Robert Koch-Institute, Germany’s public health agency, reported Wednesday that the so-called R-rate had dropped to 0.94 — meaning that for every 100 people infected, they would infect another 94 people, indicating a slowing of the pandemic spread.

Though health authorities focused closely on the R-rate early on in the pandemic, they say now that daily infections in Germany are quite low so it has to be viewed in context with other factors. That’s because there is a lag in the data for the R-rate and with very few new cases it is particularly volatile, with even small increases or decreases in the daily numbers causing it to jump up or down.

Germany is watching the numbers very carefully, after embarking on a plan in late April to relax restrictions in stages.

The RKI said Germany registered almost 800 new cases overnight for a total of over 171,000 total infections. At the same time, some 1,500 people were added to the recovered total, which is now almost 150,000. About 100 people died from the virus, for a total over 7,600.

BERLIN — Germany plans to start loosening its border controls this weekend after two months of restrictions.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday that checks on the border with Luxembourg will be dropped after Friday. On the borders with France, Switzerland and Austria, all border crossings will be opened — rather than selected ones at present — and authorities will switch to spot rather than systematic checks.

Seehofer said that the aim is to restore free travel across those three borders on June 15, so long as coronavirus infections allow.

Germany imposed checks on its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on March 16 and people “without a valid reason to travel” haven’t been allowed to cross. Eastern neighbors Poland and the Czech Republic closed their own borders.

Seehofer said Germany is prepared to relax controls on the Danish border, but Denmark is in the process of consulting with its other neighbors.

LONDON — Golf courses in England are reopening as part of some modest socially distanced easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

People in England can now exercise more than once a day and with one person from outside their household, provided they stay two meters apart (around 6.5 feet). In addition, outdoor tennis and basketball courts can be used, and people will also be able to swim in lakes and the sea. Garden centers can also reopen, while potential house buyers can visit properties in person. And people who cannot work from home, such as those in construction and manufacturing, are being encouraged to return if they can do so in a COVID-secure way.

The lifting of some restrictions, first announced by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, applies only in England. The semi-autonomous governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are going more slowly and sticking with the “Stay Home” message.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has reported more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the country confirmed its first cases in early March, making the national total exceed 15,000 on Wednesday.

There were 689 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 15,438. The cumulative figure includes about 1,000 deaths and nearly 3,300 recoveries.

The highest spike in a day came as the government is mulling over a plan to start easing social restrictions next month to allow businesses to resume operations gradually.

The plan, which is still under development, aims to restore “business as usual” by the end of July, where shopping malls will be allowed to resume limited operations on June 8, schools allowed to reopen on staggered schedules and exercising outdoors allowed with social distancing.

But the draft also stressed that the plan was contingent on fulfilling the public health metrics first, including flattening the daily curve of new COVID-19 cases.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway is opening its borders to allow people from other European countries enter the Scandinavian country if the have a residence there or have family they want to visit.

Justice Minister Monica Maeland said Wednesday that Norway, which is not part of the European Union, is opening up for citizens from the European Economic Area that includes EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein. The last three countries have together with Norway signed the agreement that gives EU non-members access to the EU’s huge single market.

Maeland said in a statement that it also means, among other things, that seasonal workers will have the opportunity to enter Norway.

TOKYO — A 28-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler died Wednesday from the coronavirus.

The Japan Sumo Association said Shoubushi, whose real name was Kiyotaka Suetake, died of multiple-organ failure after developing COVID-19 pneumonia.

He is the first sumo wrestler known to die from the virus, and among the youngest victims in Japan.

The wrestler developed a fever on April 4 but could not get a test or find a hospital until four days later, when he was in worse condition, the association said. He was moved to an intensive care unit at a Tokyo hospital on April 19.

Japan, under a coronavirus state of emergency since April 7, is preparing to partially lift the measures amid signs of slowing infections. Experts, however, urge people to keep avoiding close contacts, which has been a challenge for sumo.

Wrestlers in Japan’s ancient sport of sumo traditionally live together like a big family, or a group known as “stables,” usually headed by retired champions, and they train and eat together and often share food, typically hot-pot dish called Chanko. Several other wrestlers have also been infected.

Although they still live in stables, they had to stop sharing food, and stop parts of training that involve physical contacts.

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan was canceled earlier this month over fears of further spreading the virus.

Japan has recorded almost 16,000 cases of COVID-19 and 670 deaths, according to a tally by Japan’s health ministry.

BEIJING — A shorter-than-usual ban on drone use in the Chinese capital is being interpreted as a signal that China will curtail its major political meeting of the year because of COVID-19.

Beijing police announced Wednesday that the use of drones, balloons, gliders and other low-flying objects will be banned for nine days, from May 20 to May 28. Such bans are common during major events.

The National People’s Congress usually happens over two weeks in March but was postponed this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. It is scheduled to start on May 22, so the flying ban suggests it may last just one week.

Province-level meetings held in advance of the Congress were curtailed and with fewer delegates in attendance. Some participants in a recent preparatory meeting for the Congress joined by video conference, sparking speculation that some of the 3,000 delegates to the Congress may do so too.

BANGKOK — Health authorities in Thailand have reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months.

There were also no new deaths reported Wednesday, leaving the country’s total just over 3,000 cases with nearly 60 fatalities, while almost 3,000 of the patients have recovered.

Since the beginning of May, Thailand has reported single-digit daily increases, with the exception of May 4, when a cluster pushed the number to 18.

The last time Thailand reported no new cases was on March 9, when there were 50 cases in total with a single death.

Thai authorities have been gradually and selectively easing restrictions meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants in Bangkok last week were allowed to reopen for sit-in dining under rules mandating social distancing, and the city’s popular shopping malls, whose supermarkets and drug stores have remained in operation, may get permission Friday to restart many of their other activities as soon as this weekend.

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Authorities in Montenegro have detained eight Serbian Orthodox Church priests after a few thousand people attended a religious procession despite a ban on gatherings because of the new coronavirus.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the priests are facing charges of violating health regulations during the virus outbreak by organizing the procession on Tuesday in the western town of Niksic.

People participating in the procession did not wear face masks nor keep distance from each other.

The detentions could heighten tensions between the Montenegrin government and the Serbian Orthodox Church which earlier this year led weeks of protests against a religious law that it says would strip the church of its property.

A country of 620,000 people, Montenegro has reported nine deaths caused by the new coronavirus and more than 300 infections.

VIENNA — Austrian authorities say that the country’s border with Germany will reopen fully next month.

The Austria Press Agency reported Wednesday that the chancellery in Vienna said the border will be open completely on June 15 and that checks will be reduced starting on Friday.

It said Austria is aiming for similar agreements with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and its eastern neighbors.

Austria has been pressing for a reopening of some borders in hopes of attracting tourists to the country this summer.

Germany’s interior minister scheduled a news conference later Wednesday to set out how his country will proceed on border checks. Those checks were imposed on Germany’s borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on March 16 and people “without a valid reason to travel” haven’t been allowed to cross.

ATHENS, Greece — Greek health and civil protection authorities have launched an operation for widespread testing and contact tracing in an area in central Greece where an outbreak of coronavirus infections have been detected.

The civil protection authority said Wednesday that consecutive positive infections had been recorded in a Roma settlement in the central city of Larissa. Ten new confirmed infections were recorded on Tuesday, including seven people in the same family.

The local outbreak led authorities to implement a plan that will conduct widespread repeated testing in three phases, with the first tests on Wednesday, then repeated on the seventh day and on the 14th day. Positive cases will lead to quarantines of city blocks or neighborhoods, or to people being transferred for quarantine in a medical center set up in the area for this purpose, the civil protection authority said.

Greece implemented a lockdown early on in its outbreak, a move which has been credited with keeping the number of coronavirus deaths low. The country’s death toll currently stands at 152, with 2,744 confirmed infections and 32 people hospitalized on respirators in intensive care units.

