State lawmaker Ray Lopez suffers mild heart attack, undergoes procedure Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – State Rep. Ray Lopez of San Antonio is undergoing a precautionary coronary bypass surgery Tuesday to treat symptoms of coronary artery disease, the lawmaker’s office said.

Lopez suffered a mild heart attack Sunday morning, a news release said.

After being examined, Lopez’s doctors suggested he undergo a preventative surgery.

Lopez’s health indicators are extremely positive and he remains in high spirits, his office said.

Heart disease runs in Lopez’s family.

“I’m incredibly grateful that I was able to access care before it was too late. I have the utmost confidence in the University Hospital staff and am eager to return home, spend time with my family, and continue my preparation for the coming legislative session," Lopez said in a statement.

Lopez was elected in 2019 and represents House District 25, which encompasses most of San Antonio’s west and northwest sides.