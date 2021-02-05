Mayoral rematch: Brockhouse officially files to run against Nirenberg for San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO – There will be a rematch in the race for San Antonio mayor.

Former San Antonio City Councilman Greg Brockhouse on Friday filed as a candidate for mayor in the May 1 General Election.

“San Antonio residents know we can do better at City Hall,” Brockhouse said in a statement. “In this race, we are bringing new energy, bold ideas, and real urgency to make San Antonio the best place to work and live in Texas. As your next mayor, we will attract new jobs and drive up wages for families, we will move past COVID and jumpstart our economic recovery safely, we will always support public safety, we will put families first and we will clean up City Hall. Ron Nirenberg has failed as our Mayor. It’s time for a change.”

Greg Brockhouse officially files to run for mayor of San Antonio in 2021. (KSAT)

Brockhouse will formally announce his candidacy at a virtual event at 2 p.m. on Saturday on his Facebook page.

Ad

The filing sets the stage for what could be another bitter political battle between Brockhouse and Nirenberg, who filed for re-election on Jan. 22.

Brockhouse forced Nirenberg into a runoff in 2019, with the mayor defeating his challenger by only 2,690 votes or 2.2 percentage points.

Brockhouse was elected to City Council in 2017 and has served in several senior roles for other City Council members. He served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years. He is a graduate of Texas State University.

Other candidates who have filed for mayor include, Ray Basaldua, Frank Adam Muniz, Tim Atwood, Denise Gutierrez-Homer, Gary Allen, J.L. Miller and Michael “Commander” Idrogo.

Click here to view a list of candidates who have filed to run for mayor and City Council.