San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he’s running for re-election

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is officially running for re-election.

The mayor announced that he filed for re-election for the May city election on his Facebook page Friday. He’s held the position since being elected in 2017.

In a statement on social media, Nirenberg said he has received support from his family in his decision and that he is aims to continue serving as mayor.

“With the love and support of my family, I have filed for reelection. Serving as mayor of San Antonio has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I look forward to the opportunity to earn your support over the coming months. I hope you’ll join us,” Nirenberg said.

His time in office has had some challenges, especially over the course of 2020 with leading the city’s response alongside Judge Nelson Wolff in the coronavirus pandemic, addressing concerns of racial injustice after protesters gathered for several weeks in downtown San Antonio and re-evaluating policies of local law enforcement, among other happenings.

Nirenberg was first elected as mayor after defeating incumbent Ivy Taylor in a runoff election in 2017.

He then beat former councilman Greg Brockhouse in a bitter runoff election in 2019. San Antonio Express-News reporter Gilbert Garcia reported in December that Brockhouse will challenge Nirenberg again in May.

