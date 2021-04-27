How to watch President Biden’s speech to Congress, GOP response on Wednesday

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, the House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as rioters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. President Joe Bidens first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, and no guests allowed. The restrictions for Wednesdays event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the presidents first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The fence is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

