How to watch President Biden’s speech to Congress, GOP response on Wednesday

WASHINGTON – Who: President Joe Biden
What: Address to joint session of Congress, GOP response
Where: U.S. House Chamber
When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT
How to watch: KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, KSAT app, streaming platforms, including ROKU
According to the Washington Post, Biden’s speech will reflect on the first 99 days of his presidency, and outline a range of new initiatives he will pursue. He is expected to press the need for expanding access to health care and outline additional economic relief for American families. He also will renew his call for police reform, coming in the wake of the conviction of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP response to Biden’s address.