Politics

How to watch President Biden’s speech to Congress, GOP response on Wednesday

KSAT.com will livestream speech at 8 p.m. Wednesday

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, the House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as rioters tried to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. President Joe Bidens first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, and no guests allowed. The restrictions for Wednesdays event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the presidents first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The fence is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTONWho: President Joe Biden

What: Address to joint session of Congress, GOP response

Where: U.S. House Chamber

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT

How to watch: KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, KSAT app, streaming platforms, including ROKU

According to the Washington Post, Biden’s speech will reflect on the first 99 days of his presidency, and outline a range of new initiatives he will pursue. He is expected to press the need for expanding access to health care and outline additional economic relief for American families. He also will renew his call for police reform, coming in the wake of the conviction of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP response to Biden’s address.

