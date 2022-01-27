Your Election Questions Answered: What are the propositions on the Republican Primary Election ballot and what do they mean?

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

Some voters who have checked out the Republican and Democratic ballots ahead of the March 1 Texas primary election are curious about the propositions that appear on the GOP version.

In municipal and general elections, propositions can be used to pass local bonds and decide proposed state constitutional amendments, but that is not the case on the primary ballots.

The propositions on the primary ballots are basically surveys that will help the parties decide their priorities.

The Democratic Party of Texas had propositions on its 2020 primary, but it does not have propositions on this year’s ballot.

The Republican Party of Texas said its 10 Primary ballot propositions are opinion polls, not policy referendums.

“When you vote YES or NO, you are telling us what you think should happen,” the party posted on its website.

Here are the 10 propositions on the 2022 Republican Primary Election ballot:

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens. Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax. Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine. Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status. Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death. The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats. Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes. Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student. Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

