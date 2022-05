ARLINGTON, VA. – President Joe Biden on Monday will deliver the Memorial Day Address at the 154th National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery.

You can view the address, which is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. CDT, in the video player above.

The Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will also deliver remarks.

The first lady, the vice president, and the second gentleman will attend.