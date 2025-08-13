Trump will be at the Kennedy Center on the same day recipients of the honors are announced

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will be visiting the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, the same day that the recipients of this year’s honors are announced.

Trump avoided the Kennedy Center Honors during his first term after artists said they would not attend out of protest. This year, he has taken over as the Kennedy Center's new chairman and fired the board of trustees, which he replaced with loyalists.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump teased a name change for the performing arts center and said it would be restored to its former glory.

“GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” Trump wrote. He said work was being done on the site that would be “bringing it back to the absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury, glamour, and entertainment.”

“It had fallen on hard times, physically, BUT WILL SOON BE MAKING A MAJOR COMEBACK!!!” he wrote.

It is unclear how this year's batch of honorees were chosen, though Trump had indicated he wanted a more active role. Historically, a bipartisan advisory committee selects the recipients, who over the years have ranged from George Balanchine and Tom Hanks to Aretha Franklin and Stephen Sondheim. A message sent to the Kennedy Center press office asking how this year's honorees were selected wasn’t returned Tuesday.

The Kennedy Center did post this on social media, however: “Coming Soon ... A country music icon, an Englishman, a New York City Rock band, a dance Queen and a multi-billion dollar Actor walk into the Kennedy Center Opera House ...”

In the past, Trump has floated the idea of granting Kennedy Center Honors status to singer-songwriter Paul Anka and actor Sylvester Stallone, one of three actors Trump named as Hollywood “ambassadors” earlier this year. Anka was supposed to perform “My Way” at Trump’s first inaugural and backed out at the last moment.

The Kennedy Center honors were established in 1978 and have been handed out to a broad range of artists. Until Trump’s first term, presidents of both parties traditionally attended the annual ceremony, even when they disagreed politically with a given recipient.

Prominent liberals such as Barbra Streisand and Warren Beatty were honored during the administration of Republican George W. Bush, and a leading conservative, Charlton Heston, was feted during the administration of Democrat BIll Clinton.

In 2017, after honoree Norman Lear declared that he would not attend a White House celebration in protest of Trump’s proposed cuts to federal arts funding, Trump and first lady Melania Trump decided to skip the Kennedy Center event and remained away throughout his first term. Honorees during that time included such Trump critics as Cher, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sally Field.

Since taking office for a second time, Trump has taken a much more forceful stance on the Kennedy Center and inserted himself into its governance. Besides naming himself chairman and remaking the board, he has also indicated that he would take over decisions regarding programming at the center and vowed to end events featuring performers in drag.

The steps have drawn further criticism from some artists. In March, the producers of “Hamilton” pulled out of staging the Broadway hit musical in 2026, citing Trump's aggressive takeover of the institution's leadership. Other artists who canceled events include actor Issa Rae, singer Rhiannon Giddens and author Louise Penny.

House Republicans have introduced an amendment to a spending bill that would rename the Kennedy Center’s opera house after first lady Melania Trump. Maria Shriver, a niece of the late President John F. Kennedy, has criticized as “insane” a separate House proposal to rename the entire center after Trump.

Recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors are given a medallion on a rainbow ribbon, a nod to the range of skills that fall under the performing arts. In April, the center changed the lights on the exterior from the long-standing rainbow to a permanent red, white and blue display.

Italie reported from New York.