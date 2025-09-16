The Latest: Kash Patel to face Senate questions over probe into Charlie Kirk’s killing

President Donald Trump listens before signing a memorandum in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FBI Director Kash Patel will confront skeptical Senate Democrats at a congressional hearing Tuesday that's likely to be dominated by questions about the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing as well as the firings of senior officials who have accused him of illegal political retribution.

Patel's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee is the first oversight hearing of his young but tumultuous tenure and provides a high-stakes platform for him to try to reassure wary lawmakers that he is the right person for the job at a time of internal upheaval and mounting concerns about political violence inside the U.S., which President Donald Trump has sought to blame squarely on the left.

Vice President JD Vance called on the public to turn in anyone who says distasteful things about his friend and political ally, a staunch free speech advocate. “When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out,” Vance said Monday. “And hell, call their employer.”

Kash Patel hearing kicks off

Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley opened the hearing expressing sympathy for the fatal shooting last week of Charlie Kirk, which is under FBI investigation.

Grassley decried Kirk’s “political assassination,” calling Kirk a “man of God, faith, family and country.”

Suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting likely to face charges Tuesday

Prosecutors are preparing to file a capital murder charge Tuesday against the Utah man who authorities say held a “leftist ideology” and may have been “radicalized” online before he was arrested in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson are expected to come ahead of Tuesday’s first court hearing since he was accused last week of shooting Kirk, a conservative activist credited with energizing the Republican youth movement and helping Donald Trump win back the White House in 2024.

Wall Street mostly higher ahead of retail sales data and Fed interest rate decision

U.S. indices were mostly higher early Tuesday after Wall Street set new records and investor expectation grew that the Federal Reserve will announce its first interest rate cut of 2025 on Wednesday.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% before the bell Tuesday while Big Tech stocks pulled Nasdaq futures 0.3% higher. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were unchanged.

Oracle shares jumped 5% on speculation it would play a major part in the U.S.-China deal to keep TikTok operating in the U.S. after the Trump administration announced the framework of a trade deal on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after the latest round of trade talks between the world’s two largest economies that Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping would speak Friday to possibly finalize the deal.

Retail sales up 0.6% in August from July even as tariffs hurt jobs and lead to price hikes

Shoppers increased their spending at a better-than-expected pace in August from July, helped by back-to-school purchases, even as Trump’s tariffs are starting to hurt the job market and lead to price hikes.

Retail sales rose 0.6% last month from July, when sales were up a revised 0.6%, according to the Commerce Department’s report. The performance, announced Tuesday, was also likely helped by the continued efforts by Americans to keep pushing up purchases ahead of expected price increases, and higher prices could be bolstering the number as well.

Georgia Supreme Court declines to hear Fani Willis’ appeal in Trump election case

Citing an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship Fulton County District Attorney had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, the Georgia Court of Appeals had ruled that she and her office not continue to prosecute the case. election interference case against Donald Trump and others.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s attorney in the Georgia case, said in a statement that Willis “deserved nothing less than disqualification.” A spokesperson for Willis did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The decision means it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to find another prosecutor, who could continue on the track that Willis has taken, decide to pursue only some charges or dismiss the case altogether.

US designates Colombia uncooperative in drug war

The Trump administration has added Colombia to a list of nations failing to cooperate in the drug war for the first time in nearly three decades. The move reflects a decade-long boom in cocaine production in Colombia. Trump said Monday that the military had separately targeted a boat allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing three aboard the vessel.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump’s actions are “a dangerous assault on our Constitution” that could plunge the United States into another needless war.”

“No president can secretly wage war or carry out unjustified killings – that is authoritarianism, not democracy,” Reed said in a statement. “These reckless, unauthorized operations not only put American lives at risk, they threaten to ignite a war with Venezuela that would drag our nation into a conflict we did not choose. The American people deserve to know what is being done in their name and why,” he said.

US and China reach framework deal on TikTok

After the latest round of trade talks between the world’s top two economies concluded in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a news conference that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would speak Friday to possibly finalize the deal. He said the objective of the deal would be to switch to U.S. ownership.

Qatar’s emir and Rubio discuss the Israeli attack on Hamas in Doha

Qatar said Tuesday its ruling emir spoke to the U.S. secretary of state about defense cooperation and the “consequences of the Israeli attack on Doha.”

Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, gave the readout of the talks between Rubio and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two men also spoke about mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, he added, while harshly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the attack last week on Doha that killed six people.

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu wants peace, he knew the road to peace a long time ago. He just decided not to go through it, and he decided to mediate in bad fate,” al-Ansari said. “And therefore, the questions about the fate of their mediation should be asked of he who is bombing the mediators and those who he is talking with on the negotiating table.”

Trump says he favors labeling antifa domestic terrorist organization

The president said Monday that he would favor labeling antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

“I would do that, 100 percent,” Trump said during a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office. He added: “Antifa is terrible.”

Antifa, short for “anti-fascists,” is an umbrella term for far-left militant groups.

Trump’s previous FBI director, Christopher Wray, said in testimony in 2020 that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, lacking the hierarchical structure that would usually allow it to be designated as a terror group by the federal government.