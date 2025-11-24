Skip to main content
Politics

Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to the White House

Associated Press

First lady Melania Trump receives the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree, a white fir from Korson's Tree Farms in Michigan, on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump welcomed this year's Christmas tree to the White House on Monday.

The tree, which came from Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, was delivered in a green horse-drawn carriage driven by three men wearing top hats.

“It's a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.

Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the two Clydesdale horses.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

