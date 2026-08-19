Democratic socialist Angie Nixon won Tuesday's primary in Florida. Can she win in November?

FILE - State Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Fla., speaks loudly on the House floor as the House votes on HB1D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Florida Democratic voters delivered another shock upset to the party establishment by nominating state Rep. Angie Nixon, a democratic socialist, over Alex Vindman, a moderate former national security professional who played a central role in President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

Democrats have hoped to mount a comeback in the diverse, populous and economically dynamic state but have struggled to craft a message that resonates with the state’s electorate. Nixon's upset sets up a long-shot challenge to U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, a former state attorney general who Gov. Ron DeSantis selected to fill the seat after it was vacated by Marco Rubio, who Trump chose as secretary of state.

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The race has already inflamed tensions within the Democratic Party over how to energize liberal voters eager for unapologetic, combative candidates while not alienating independents and moderates who have been key to winning in battlegrounds.

“If you’re surprised by tonight’s election results, you haven’t been paying enough attention to what’s happening in the South,” Britney Whaley, the southeast regional director of the Working Families Party, which backs populist candidates. “Tonight’s election results must be a wake-up call to a political establishment that believes a populist message can’t win in the South. Angie’s campaign proves voters will respond to a bold economic vision that meets their basic needs.”

A spirited progressive who had the backing of Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Nixon recently joined the Democratic Socialists of America. She championed policies like universal healthcare and childcare and has been an outspoken critic of U.S. foreign policy and the war in Gaza.

In May, Nixon protested the Republican-controlled Florida legislature’s redistricting of the state’s congressional maps by shouting through a megaphone during a hearing. She was later reprimanded by an ethics committee but earned plaudits from Democratic allies and voting rights for her demonstration.

Vindman raised about $16 million in his race and had spent more than $9 million by the end of July. Nixon, by contrast, had raised just shy of $1 million. Progressives immediately touted her win as a sign of greater momentum for the region.

Vindman served on the White House's National Security Council during Trump's first term. His testimony was central to Trump's first impeachment over a phone call in which he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden and his family. Vindman became a national Democratic star and target of Trump's ire for his actions, a dynamic that garnered him millions in small-dollar donations.

His twin brother Eugene, who also served on the National Security Council, is serving as a Democratic congressman from Virginia.

“Rep. Nixon ran a strong campaign. I will be standing by her side in the fight against Ashley Moody. I hope you’ll join me,” Vindman said in a statement after he conceded the race.

Democratic leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had hoped Vindman's reputation and campaign war chest would help turn what election analysts had considered a solidly Republican seat into a more competitive race. But Nixon's upset victory has now buoyed already high Republican confidence in the state.

Once an archetypal political background, Florida has shifted to the right since 2016. Trump himself moved his residence to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House in 2021 following his first term.