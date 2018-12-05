LIVE STREAM: Pay your respects during state funeral for late President George HW Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died late Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

President Donald Trump has designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning. He has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Dec. 30.

In lieu of flowers, the Bush family has asked for donations to be made to the George Bush Memorial Fund. For more information, go to GeorgeHWBush.com. They also ask that people dedicate a day of service in Bush’s honor. For more information, go to PointsOfLight.org.

Below is the latest schedule of events, broken down by each day, courtesy of KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC. All of the times listed below are Central. Most of the information below has been provided by the Joint Task Force for the National Capitol Region.

7:45 a.m. – Public viewing in the Capitol Rotunda is closed.

9 a.m. – The motorcade carrying Bush’s body leaves the Capitol and will travel to the National Cathedral. A departure ceremony will be held at the Capitol.

9:45 a.m. – Bush’s body arrives at the National Cathedral.

10 a.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at the National Cathedral, followed by his state funeral.

11:45 a.m. – The motorcade carrying Bush’s body leaves the National Cathedral and will travel to Joint Base Andrews. A departure ceremony will be held at the National Cathedral.

12:15 p.m. – Bush’s body arrives at Joint Base Andrews, where an arrival ceremony will be held. The late president’s body will be flown back Houston via Ellington Field.

4:30 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held at Ellington Field as Bush’s body returns to Houston. From here, the late president’s body will travel to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

5 p.m. - The motorcade travels from Ellington Field to St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

5:45 p.m. – Bush’s body arrives at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where an arrival ceremony will be held.

6:45 p.m. – The public can pay their respects as Bush’s body will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. Those wishing to attend must park at Second Baptist Church and take a shuttle to St. Martin’s.

THURSDAY

6 a.m. – Public viewing at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church is closed in preparations for Bush’s funeral.

10 a.m. – Bush’s funeral is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

11:30 a.m. – A departure ceremony is held as Bush’s body leaves St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, bound for a railroad facility.

12:15 p.m. - The motorcade arrives at the Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility in Spring.

1 p.m. – Bush’s body departs via train from the Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility, bound for College Station. A departure ceremony will be held. Click here to see a map of the route that the train will take.

3:45 p.m. – An arrival ceremony is held as Bush’s body arrives in College Station. The body will be escorted from a rail station at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive to his presidential library.

4 p.m. - The motorcade will travel from the rail station to the presidential library at Texas A&M. Click here to view a map of viewing areas.

4:15 p.m. – Bush’s body arrives at his presidential library, where he will be buried alongside former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin. An arrival ceremony will be held before the internment.

