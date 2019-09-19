Pollos Asados Los Nortenos to open second location

SAN ANTONIO - Uber-popular chicken restaurant Pollos Asados Los Nortenos is opening a second location on San Antonio's northeast side.

A large "coming soon" sign is hanging up at 4822 Walzem Road, formerly the home of Big Easy Cafe.

The highly rated charbroiled chicken eatery grills up to 800 chickens a day at the original location on Rigsby Avenue.

5 reasons why you need to try San Antonio's newest brunch spot

Pollos Asados Los Nortenos made David Elder's list of top 10 restaurants in San Antonio in 2018.

"Their marinated chicken is cooked on large wood-fired grills to achieve crispy skin and tender meat. Beef fajitas and bacon wrapped sausage accompany the chicken on the grill - along with juicy burgers," Elder said.

Don't forget the green sauce when you order up at the new location. An expected opening date has not been released.

Grab a bowl of 'the best' fideo at this San Antonio restaurant

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.