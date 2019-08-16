5 reasons why you need to try San Antonio's newest brunch spot

SAN ANTONIO - For the past couple of months, Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia has been getting rave reviews.

The restaurant was the idea of John Vale and popular San Antonio chef Ceasar Zepeda.

This week, Flavor Favs visited the restaurant, and here are five reasons why you should as well:

1. Brunch all day every day. You read that right. Brunch at this restaurant is served every day of the week. Alamo Biscuits is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. If you can't decide what you want to eat, then your best bet is trying the buffet. A brunch buffet is served daily, and it gives you the option to try everything.

3. The vegetarian option is also delicious. The creamed spinach biscuit is becoming a favorite for many (even myself). This includes a biscuit topped with mushroom gravy, Parmesan creamed spinach and crisp spinach.

4. The pan dulce, biscuits, tortillas and jams are made fresh daily.

5. The mini savory and sweet biscuit flights. The savory flight includes four different gravies: chorizo, poblano, sausage and classic. The sweet flight includes four different jams: strawberry, grape, mango and raspberry.

Alamo Biscuits Co. & Panaderia is located at 9630 Huebner Rd.

