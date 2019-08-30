Grab a bowl of 'the best' fideo at this San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Pica Pica Plaza has become a staple on the south side at 910 SE Military Dr., and inside you can find a spot serving up some great food.

Las Tres Amigas is run by three ladies who really know how to cook some homemade Tex-Mex food.

Melissa Flores, her mother and friend opened the place up three years ago.

"It's been interesting and a lot of hard work, but its been fun along the way," Flores said.

All the food on the menu is made homemade daily and the restaurant has a reputation for having some great fideo loco.

Last year, the ladies competed in the Fideo Loco Festival and Cookoff, and won first place.

"We competed with seven or eight other competitors and just that home type of style, and that's what won it," Flores said.

They will compete again this year and hope to bring back another trophy.

You don't have to wait for the festival to try. Las Tres Amigas is open Tuesday through Sunday.

