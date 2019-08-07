Fideo Loco Festival to return to San Antonio this fall

SAN ANTONIO - We may be in the thick of summer and dealing with hot temperatures, but it's OK to start daydreaming about the fall and some fideo.

The Fideo Loco Festival will return this year at Alamo Beer Company.

It will take place on Nov. 2, and tickets go on sale on Aug. 12.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $30 and include samples of fideo and the opportunity to vote for your favorite fideo dish.

Restaurants and at-home cooks who want to participate can register now.

