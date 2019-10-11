Pregnant Comal ISD teacher diagnosed with breast cancer honored with 'Pink Out' game

SAN ANTONIO - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is hitting one San Antonio-area middle school closer to home this year.

Kimberly Poorman, a beloved teacher at Pieper Ranch Middle School, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer this summer while pregnant with twins.

On Thursday, the school community rallied around the teacher by showing their support in an eight-grade girls "Pink Out" volleyball game.

"We all want her to know that she is not alone in this journey," said assistant athletic coordinator Mitzi Lancaster, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Poorman, 33, has completed three rounds of chemotherapy since a tumor was discovered in July, according to the Comal Independent School District.

She is now 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, and she will go on maternity leave Oct. 25.

"While the eight-year veteran teacher claims that the greatest side effect from her chemo treatment is fatigue, no one would know it since she continues to work every day without a hint of slowing down," the district states.

Stronger rounds of chemotherapy will begin after she gives birth, according to the district.

Poorman, already a mother to a four-year-old boy, stressed the importance of annual exams for women of all ages.

"I'm outside all the normal areas for age, heredity and other markers, and yet here I am," she said.

