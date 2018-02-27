News

Property taxes: See how Texas compares to other states; which states are cheapest

Map shows U.S. property tax rankings

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Property taxes vary by state, which means your mortgage payment could be affected in a big way or almost not at all.

The average American household spends $2,197 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Texas ranks among the top 10 states paying the highest amount of property taxes, coming in at No. 6 on the list for 2018.

Source: WalletHub

The list is based on annual taxes for a home valued at $185,000.

The average real estate property taxes for Texas based on the aforementioned home value are $3,435. 

Only Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Illinois and New Jersey are higher.

Hawaii ranks lowest on the list, followed by Alabama, Louisiana, Delaware and the District of Colombia.

For more information on 2018's property taxes by state visit Wallethub.com.

Rank
(1=Lowest)

State

Effective Real-Estate Tax Rate

Annual Taxes on $185K Home*

State Median Home Value

Annual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value

1 Hawaii 0.27% $501 $538,400 $1,459
2 Alabama 0.43% $791 $128,500 $550
3 Louisiana 0.51% $934 $148,300 $750
4 Delaware 0.55% $1,009 $233,100 $1,274
5 District of Columbia 0.56% $1,026 $506,100 $2,811
6 Colorado 0.57% $1,058 $264,600 $1,516
6 South Carolina 0.57% $1,056 $143,600 $821
8 West Virginia 0.59% $1,082 $107,400 $629
9 Wyoming 0.61% $1,130 $199,900 $1,223
10 Arkansas 0.63% $1,161 $114,700 $721
11 Utah 0.67% $1,240 $224,600 $1,508
12 Tennessee 0.75% $1,376 $146,000 $1,088
13 Idaho 0.76% $1,404 $167,900 $1,276
13 New Mexico 0.76% $1,408 $161,600 $1,232
15 Arizona 0.77% $1,427 $176,900 $1,367
15 Nevada 0.77% $1,425 $191,600 $1,478
17 California 0.79% $1,461 $409,300 $3,237
17 Virginia 0.79% $1,467 $248,400 $1,973
19 Mississippi 0.80% $1,470 $105,700 $841
20 Kentucky 0.85% $1,579 $126,100 $1,078
20 Montana 0.85% $1,570 $199,700 $1,698
22 North Carolina 0.86% $1,581 $157,100 $1,345
23 Indiana 0.87% $1,606 $126,500 $1,100
24 Oklahoma 0.89% $1,638 $121,300 $1,076
25 Georgia 0.93% $1,712 $152,400 $1,413
26 Missouri 1.00% $1,842 $141,200 $1,408
27 Florida 1.02% $1,885 $166,800 $1,702
28 North Dakota 1.05% $1,947 $164,000 $1,729
29 Washington 1.06% $1,962 $269,300 $2,860
30 Oregon 1.07% $1,970 $247,200 $2,637
31 Maryland 1.10% $2,030 $290,400 $3,191
32 Minnesota 1.17% $2,155 $191,500 $2,234
33 Alaska 1.19% $2,190 $257,100 $3,048
34 Massachusetts 1.21% $2,238 $341,000 $4,132
35 Maine 1.32% $2,444 $176,000 $2,329
35 South Dakota 1.32% $2,446 $146,700 $1,943
37 Kansas 1.40% $2,580 $135,300 $1,890
38 Iowa 1.50% $2,762 $132,800 $1,986
39 Pennsylvania 1.55% $2,867 $167,700 $2,603
40 Ohio 1.56% $2,890 $131,900 $2,064
41 New York 1.65% $3,057 $286,300 $4,738
41 Rhode Island 1.65% $3,047 $238,200 $3,929
43 Michigan 1.71% $3,158 $127,800 $2,185
44 Vermont 1.78% $3,285 $218,900 $3,893
45 Nebraska 1.83% $3,371 $137,300 $2,506
46 Texas 1.86% $3,435 $142,700 $2,654
47 Wisconsin 1.95% $3,602 $167,000 $3,257
48 Connecticut 2.02% $3,733 $269,300 $5,443
49 New Hampshire 2.19% $4,038 $239,700 $5,241
50 Illinois 2.32% $4,288 $174,800 $4,058
51 New Jersey 2.40% $4,437 $316,400 $7,601

