Property taxes: See how Texas compares to other states; which states are cheapest

SAN ANTONIO - Property taxes vary by state, which means your mortgage payment could be affected in a big way or almost not at all.

The average American household spends $2,197 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Texas ranks among the top 10 states paying the highest amount of property taxes, coming in at No. 6 on the list for 2018.

The list is based on annual taxes for a home valued at $185,000.

The average real estate property taxes for Texas based on the aforementioned home value are $3,435.

Only Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Illinois and New Jersey are higher.

Hawaii ranks lowest on the list, followed by Alabama, Louisiana, Delaware and the District of Colombia.

For more information on 2018's property taxes by state visit Wallethub.com.

Rank

(1=Lowest) State Effective Real-Estate Tax Rate Annual Taxes on $185K Home* State Median Home Value Annual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value 1 Hawaii 0.27% $501 $538,400 $1,459 2 Alabama 0.43% $791 $128,500 $550 3 Louisiana 0.51% $934 $148,300 $750 4 Delaware 0.55% $1,009 $233,100 $1,274 5 District of Columbia 0.56% $1,026 $506,100 $2,811 6 Colorado 0.57% $1,058 $264,600 $1,516 6 South Carolina 0.57% $1,056 $143,600 $821 8 West Virginia 0.59% $1,082 $107,400 $629 9 Wyoming 0.61% $1,130 $199,900 $1,223 10 Arkansas 0.63% $1,161 $114,700 $721 11 Utah 0.67% $1,240 $224,600 $1,508 12 Tennessee 0.75% $1,376 $146,000 $1,088 13 Idaho 0.76% $1,404 $167,900 $1,276 13 New Mexico 0.76% $1,408 $161,600 $1,232 15 Arizona 0.77% $1,427 $176,900 $1,367 15 Nevada 0.77% $1,425 $191,600 $1,478 17 California 0.79% $1,461 $409,300 $3,237 17 Virginia 0.79% $1,467 $248,400 $1,973 19 Mississippi 0.80% $1,470 $105,700 $841 20 Kentucky 0.85% $1,579 $126,100 $1,078 20 Montana 0.85% $1,570 $199,700 $1,698 22 North Carolina 0.86% $1,581 $157,100 $1,345 23 Indiana 0.87% $1,606 $126,500 $1,100 24 Oklahoma 0.89% $1,638 $121,300 $1,076 25 Georgia 0.93% $1,712 $152,400 $1,413 26 Missouri 1.00% $1,842 $141,200 $1,408 27 Florida 1.02% $1,885 $166,800 $1,702 28 North Dakota 1.05% $1,947 $164,000 $1,729 29 Washington 1.06% $1,962 $269,300 $2,860 30 Oregon 1.07% $1,970 $247,200 $2,637 31 Maryland 1.10% $2,030 $290,400 $3,191 32 Minnesota 1.17% $2,155 $191,500 $2,234 33 Alaska 1.19% $2,190 $257,100 $3,048 34 Massachusetts 1.21% $2,238 $341,000 $4,132 35 Maine 1.32% $2,444 $176,000 $2,329 35 South Dakota 1.32% $2,446 $146,700 $1,943 37 Kansas 1.40% $2,580 $135,300 $1,890 38 Iowa 1.50% $2,762 $132,800 $1,986 39 Pennsylvania 1.55% $2,867 $167,700 $2,603 40 Ohio 1.56% $2,890 $131,900 $2,064 41 New York 1.65% $3,057 $286,300 $4,738 41 Rhode Island 1.65% $3,047 $238,200 $3,929 43 Michigan 1.71% $3,158 $127,800 $2,185 44 Vermont 1.78% $3,285 $218,900 $3,893 45 Nebraska 1.83% $3,371 $137,300 $2,506 46 Texas 1.86% $3,435 $142,700 $2,654 47 Wisconsin 1.95% $3,602 $167,000 $3,257 48 Connecticut 2.02% $3,733 $269,300 $5,443 49 New Hampshire 2.19% $4,038 $239,700 $5,241 50 Illinois 2.32% $4,288 $174,800 $4,058 51 New Jersey 2.40% $4,437 $316,400 $7,601

