Property taxes: See how Texas compares to other states; which states are cheapest

SAN ANTONIO - Property taxes vary by state, which means your mortgage payment could be affected in a big way or almost not at all.
The average American household spends $2,197 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Texas ranks among the top 10 states paying the highest amount of property taxes, coming in at No. 6 on the list for 2018.
The list is based on annual taxes for a home valued at $185,000.
The average real estate property taxes for Texas based on the aforementioned home value are $3,435.
Only Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Illinois and New Jersey are higher.
Hawaii ranks lowest on the list, followed by Alabama, Louisiana, Delaware and the District of Colombia.
For more information on 2018's property taxes by state visit Wallethub.com.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Effective Real-Estate Tax Rate
|
Annual Taxes on $185K Home*
|
State Median Home Value
|
Annual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value
|1
|Hawaii
|0.27%
|$501
|$538,400
|$1,459
|2
|Alabama
|0.43%
|$791
|$128,500
|$550
|3
|Louisiana
|0.51%
|$934
|$148,300
|$750
|4
|Delaware
|0.55%
|$1,009
|$233,100
|$1,274
|5
|District of Columbia
|0.56%
|$1,026
|$506,100
|$2,811
|6
|Colorado
|0.57%
|$1,058
|$264,600
|$1,516
|6
|South Carolina
|0.57%
|$1,056
|$143,600
|$821
|8
|West Virginia
|0.59%
|$1,082
|$107,400
|$629
|9
|Wyoming
|0.61%
|$1,130
|$199,900
|$1,223
|10
|Arkansas
|0.63%
|$1,161
|$114,700
|$721
|11
|Utah
|0.67%
|$1,240
|$224,600
|$1,508
|12
|Tennessee
|0.75%
|$1,376
|$146,000
|$1,088
|13
|Idaho
|0.76%
|$1,404
|$167,900
|$1,276
|13
|New Mexico
|0.76%
|$1,408
|$161,600
|$1,232
|15
|Arizona
|0.77%
|$1,427
|$176,900
|$1,367
|15
|Nevada
|0.77%
|$1,425
|$191,600
|$1,478
|17
|California
|0.79%
|$1,461
|$409,300
|$3,237
|17
|Virginia
|0.79%
|$1,467
|$248,400
|$1,973
|19
|Mississippi
|0.80%
|$1,470
|$105,700
|$841
|20
|Kentucky
|0.85%
|$1,579
|$126,100
|$1,078
|20
|Montana
|0.85%
|$1,570
|$199,700
|$1,698
|22
|North Carolina
|0.86%
|$1,581
|$157,100
|$1,345
|23
|Indiana
|0.87%
|$1,606
|$126,500
|$1,100
|24
|Oklahoma
|0.89%
|$1,638
|$121,300
|$1,076
|25
|Georgia
|0.93%
|$1,712
|$152,400
|$1,413
|26
|Missouri
|1.00%
|$1,842
|$141,200
|$1,408
|27
|Florida
|1.02%
|$1,885
|$166,800
|$1,702
|28
|North Dakota
|1.05%
|$1,947
|$164,000
|$1,729
|29
|Washington
|1.06%
|$1,962
|$269,300
|$2,860
|30
|Oregon
|1.07%
|$1,970
|$247,200
|$2,637
|31
|Maryland
|1.10%
|$2,030
|$290,400
|$3,191
|32
|Minnesota
|1.17%
|$2,155
|$191,500
|$2,234
|33
|Alaska
|1.19%
|$2,190
|$257,100
|$3,048
|34
|Massachusetts
|1.21%
|$2,238
|$341,000
|$4,132
|35
|Maine
|1.32%
|$2,444
|$176,000
|$2,329
|35
|South Dakota
|1.32%
|$2,446
|$146,700
|$1,943
|37
|Kansas
|1.40%
|$2,580
|$135,300
|$1,890
|38
|Iowa
|1.50%
|$2,762
|$132,800
|$1,986
|39
|Pennsylvania
|1.55%
|$2,867
|$167,700
|$2,603
|40
|Ohio
|1.56%
|$2,890
|$131,900
|$2,064
|41
|New York
|1.65%
|$3,057
|$286,300
|$4,738
|41
|Rhode Island
|1.65%
|$3,047
|$238,200
|$3,929
|43
|Michigan
|1.71%
|$3,158
|$127,800
|$2,185
|44
|Vermont
|1.78%
|$3,285
|$218,900
|$3,893
|45
|Nebraska
|1.83%
|$3,371
|$137,300
|$2,506
|46
|Texas
|1.86%
|$3,435
|$142,700
|$2,654
|47
|Wisconsin
|1.95%
|$3,602
|$167,000
|$3,257
|48
|Connecticut
|2.02%
|$3,733
|$269,300
|$5,443
|49
|New Hampshire
|2.19%
|$4,038
|$239,700
|$5,241
|50
|Illinois
|2.32%
|$4,288
|$174,800
|$4,058
|51
|New Jersey
|2.40%
|$4,437
|$316,400
|$7,601
