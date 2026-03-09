Skip to main content
‘A true Texas legend’: Texas Tornadoes musician Augie Meyers dies at 85

Meyers’ death was confirmed in a Monday morning Facebook post

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Portrait of the members of American Tejano group Texas Tornados as they pose backstage at the Farm Aid benefit concert, Dallas, Texas, March 14, 1992. Pictured are Doug Sahm, Flaco Jimenez, Freddie Fender, and Augie Myers. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin, 2019 Paul Natkin)

SAN ANTONIO – Augie Meyers, a San Antonio musician and former member of the Texas Tornadoes, died Saturday. He was 85.

Meyers’ death was confirmed in a Monday morning Facebook post.

“Augie Meyers, a true Texas Legend passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 7th at 85 with his wife Sara at his side,” the post said, in part. “The family thanks all of Augie’s friends and fans for their prayers during this time.”

During the 1950s, Meyers joined bands in San Antonio and eventually found a musical partner in Doug Sahm.

Meyers and Sahm then formed Sir Douglas Quintet in 1964, a band that significantly influenced subsequent generations of music.

Meyers was most notably a member of the American Tejano supergroup: the Texas Tornadoes. The band was formed in 1989 with members Flaco Jiménez, Sahm and Freddy Fender.

The Texas Tornadoes’ 1990 hit “Soy de San Luis” won a Grammy for the Best Mexican-American Performance. The group also earned three Grammy nominations.

Meyers also appeared on albums by Bob Dylan and John Hammond.

According to the post, a public memorial service for Meyers will be announced soon.

