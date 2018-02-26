Take a peek inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' newly opened Magnolia Table

WACO, Texas - Fans of the show “Fixer Upper” are already flocking to Waco and waking up extra early for a seat at Magnolia Table.

Magnolia Table is the newly opened restaurant Chip and Joanna Gaines have been teasing on social media for months.

Photos of the restaurant's interior and of the menu have already started circulating on Twitter.

Many of the vegetables used in the restaurant actually come right from the Gaineses’ family farm.

See tweets from Magnolia Table below:

Here’s the Magnolia Table menu for anyone wondering but not sure if they wanna come out here yet! pic.twitter.com/vGtIc1PE3F — Alex Sanchez (@alexcoldbrew) February 26, 2018

went to the opening of @magnoliatable today and was absolutely blown away by the amazing service and the kind workers, not to mention the to die for food and beautiful decorations! As always great work @joannagaines and @chipgaines it was worth getting up early for!! pic.twitter.com/Z9kefdgiVz — Margaret Hallock (@margarethallock) February 26, 2018

my real feelings about waking up at 4:30 to come to the opening of Magnolia Table #waco #magnoliatable #extra @magnolia pic.twitter.com/1uQySi2yfR — Alexandria Moulton (@alexmgrace) February 26, 2018

