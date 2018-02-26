Entertainment

Take a peek inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' newly opened Magnolia Table

Magnolia Table now open for business

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
WACO, Texas - Fans of the show “Fixer Upper” are already flocking to Waco and waking up extra early for a seat at Magnolia Table.

Magnolia Table is the newly opened restaurant Chip and Joanna Gaines have been teasing on social media for months.

Photos of the restaurant's interior and of the menu have already started circulating on Twitter.

Many of the vegetables used in the restaurant actually come right from the Gaineses’ family farm.

See tweets from Magnolia Table below:

