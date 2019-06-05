Recognize her? BCSO needs help identifying woman after skeletal remains found

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman whose remains were found in West Bexar County.

The BCSO released a sketch (seen above) Wednesday created by the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office and said the victim is a Caucasian or Hispanic woman between between 25 and 45 years of age and is roughly 4 feet 11 inches to 5 feet 3 inches in height.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity can contact either the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at 210-335-4011 or the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

The remains were originally found by a passerby back on April 4 about 75-100 yards off the roadway behind some brush in the 13000 block of Highway 211 North between Bandera and Culebra roads. A spokesperson at the time described the remains as "burnt beyond recognition".

Early in the investigation, the BCSO said investigators were cautiously optimistic that the remains were missing mother Andreen McDonald, but that has since been proven false.

The BCSO said those with a loved one missing and have dental or medical records to provide should contact the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.