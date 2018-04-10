Red carpet, entrance tunnel greet students taking STAAR test at San Antonio school

SAN ANTONIO - It’s testing time for many Texas students.

Tuesday kicked off the first part of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR exam, and Savannah Heights Intermediate School got students ready in a unique fashion.

How was it unique?

Teachers and administrators pulled out all of the stops including a red carpet, school-wide chants, and even a high-five tunnel that imitated athletes on game day.

Why start a testing day with all the excitement?

Educators used this creativity to calm the nerves of the students who might otherwise be overwhelmed by the exam.

“It’s a chance for them to feel like they are the star of the show and hopefully that will help them so that they move into this calm down and go do what they need to do,” said Savanna Heights Principal Julie Ashton Riedel.

What is the STAAR exam?

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test is a comprehensive test of what students learned throughout the year.

Tuesday, students in fourth and seven grade took the English portion of the test, and on Wednesday, students in fifth and eighth grade take the math portion. Then the next day they switch.

Then Thursday and Friday is make-up day. Students are given four hours to complete the exam.

