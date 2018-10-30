Reese's lets people trade gross Halloween candy for peanut butter cups

The GREAT news: You can now trade the gross, generic candy you get on Halloween for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The BAD news: The Reese's vending machine is in New York City.

Reese's introduced the "Reese's Candy Converter" in a video on YouTube. They captioned it, "Disappointment goes in, Reese's cups come out."

According to Delish, the candy exchange vending machine debuted last weekend at a Halloween parade in Tarrytown, New York.

On Halloween, it will be placed on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. People can make swaps between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Between Tarrytown and NYC, Reese's will exchange up to 10,000 cups.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.