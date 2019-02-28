Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial is set to welcome visitors in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is set to welcome visitors in San Antonio starting Thursday morning.

It's known as the wall that heals -- and the replica, which is about three-quarters the size of the original in Washington D.C., has been making its rounds across the country.

The truck carrying the wall was escorted by San Antonio police and the Patriot Guard.

An opening ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Visitors will be able to check out the replica 24 hours a day until it closes at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Just like the memorial in our nation's capital, visitors will be able to experience the wall rising above them, as they walk toward the apex. The exhibit will also include a mobile education center.

