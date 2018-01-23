Police seeking 'young' robbery suspects who pointed gun at pregnant woman's stomach

HOUSTON - Four people are being sought in connection with a southwest Houston robbery last month where a gun was pointed at a pregnant woman’s stomach, authorities said Tuesday.

The robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 14 in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 9502 Woodfair Drive.

According to officials with Houston Crime Stoppers, the woman had just arrived home after Christmas shopping when someone walked up and snatched her keys out of her hands. She grabbed the keys back, but then a second person walked up, pointed a gun at her stomach and demanded the keys, officials said. The pair fled with the woman’s car, officials said.

Officials said that the next day the car was involved in a crash in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 9898 Forum Park. Four people were seen on surveillance video running from the scene of the crash and then returning to peer over a fence, officials said.

The driver of the car was described as a young black male with a small Afro. He was wearing a maroon, hooded sweatshirt with “love” written on the front and a small white circle on the left sleeve, black denim shorts and black sandals.

One of the passengers was described as a young black male with a large Afro. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Michael Jordan image on the front, black jeans and black-and-white tennis shoes.

Another passenger was described as a young black male with a small Afro. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white image on the front, blue jeans and gray shoes.

The third passenger was described as a young black male with a large Afro. He was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a collar and black pants. Officials said he was the youngest of the group and dropped a red object while running from the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.