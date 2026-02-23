Skip to main content
Weather

3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says

Earthquake’s depth was 5.1 miles

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Karnes County (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Karnes County early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the earthquake happened around 1:41 a.m., approximately 1.7 miles southeast of Falls City, Texas.

This is not the first earthquake in the area, either.

On the U.S. Highway 181 corridor between Floresville and Karnes City, there were nine total earthquakes, counting Monday morning’s, since Jan. 1, 2024.

The largest magnitude earthquake was 4.5 and occurred 11 miles northeast of Falls City on Jan. 30, 2025.

With the increase of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the area, previously inaccessible oil and gas reserves have been tapped.

The fracking process involves drilling a well and injecting sand, water and proprietary chemicals to break up the rock formations.

In a January 2024 KSAT Explains, Weather Authority Justin Horne explains fracking and why it is concerning.

