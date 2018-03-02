Roosevelt student arrested after making terroristic threats, NEISD says

SAN ANTONIO - A student at Roosevelt High School has been arrested after making terroristic threats, according to the North East ISD officials.

According to NEISD spokeswoman Aubrey Chancellor, the student is 17 years old and a female. The district can not release the student's name.

Chancellor said in a press release several messages were posted on social media sites, threatening the Roosevelt campus on Friday morning.

North East ISD police began to investigate and quickly determined that the posts were coming from a fake account and were not credible.

Evidence also suggested the person responsible was a student, posting from inside the school.

The student was identified through her Google account and she confessed, the release said.

Chancellor said the district will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law and she would be charged with making a terroristic threat.

Chancellor added in the release:

"Threats like this are not funny, and NEISD will absolutely not tolerate them. It’s unfortunate that a student would instill unnecessary fear in thousands of students and families."

