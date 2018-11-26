Ruckus at Houston-area ATM after it spits out $100 bills

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area ATM caused a commotion Sunday evening after reports that it was spitting out $100 bills instead of $20s.

KPRC reports that the frenzy started started after 11 p.m. when a man posted about it on social media.

A crowd rushed to the Bank of America ATM near 1960 and I-45 hoping for some extra cash. Some of the people began arguing and fighting.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were eventually called out to guard the machine.

There's no word on how many people profited from the malfunctioning machine or whether they will be charged.

