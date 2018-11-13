Safety tips for homeowners as cold weather arrives in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The temperatures are dropping and many homeowners are getting ready to turn on the heat. For some, it will be the first time this season.

Senior service technician Rodney Smith, with Schafer Services, is asking people to check their flue pipes and furnaces before they crank up the heat.

"It's very important because we have gas combustion inside of your home," Smith said . "You've got a byproduct of gas -- of course, is carbon monoxide -- and we're pumping gas through a furnace. So, we have to make absolutely certain that we don't have gas leaks (and) we don't have carbon monoxide leaking into your home."

Smith said Schafer Services has received calls Monday because the heat was not working at some of his customers' homes. But he said, even when the furnace appears to be working, it's a good time to check around.

"Other things we are checking for is the efficiency of the unit," Smith said.

"We're making sure the gas valves aren't leaking. We are checking the heat exchangers to make sure it's safe and making sure they're not cracked, releasing carbon monoxide."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.