SA's Center for Refugee Services in desperate need of supplies

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Center for Refugees is in need of supplies.

The Center helps refugees coming from around the world with attaining their citizenship, schooling and the basic essentials to help their families survive and become self-efficient.

"For instance do they need employment and what is their background. We help them with resumes, we help them find jobs, we try to make connections to help them be successful in the United States," Jann Fractor, the Center’s assistant director, said.

The help includes providing parents from countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Sudan and Somalia with diapers, wipes, clothes, towels and socks.



"The refugees are just like any moms and dads, they want their little newborns to have new things to wear," Fractor said.

The Center operates through donations and those items have been hard to come by.

"We had some problem the other day. We could not give them everything because we didn't enough to put in the bag and today we did turn people away. We have turned people away all week who have needed size 5 and size 6 diapers," Fractor said.

Fractor said the refugees cannot afford the essentials on their own, forcing them to make difficult decisions.

"They are very low income and it comes down to do we eat or do we get diapers, it's going to be eating," Fractor said.

If you would like to help with donations or see a list of what is most needed you can visit The Center for Refugee Services on their Facebook page or call them at 210-949-0062.

