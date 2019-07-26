San Antonio Fire Department captain arrested on suspicion of insurance fraud

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio fire captain was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of committing insurance fraud, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Eric Charles Ruiz, 48, was taken into custody on a state jail felony charge of insurance fraud between $2,500 to $30,000. Details aren't immediately available on the circumstances of the alleged crime.

A spokesman confirmed to KSAT.com that Ruiz is a captain assigned to the San Antonio Fire Department's fire suppression division.

San Antonio police said they went to Ruiz's Southeast Side home Thursday night to execute the felony warrant but could not get him to come out.

"(Ruiz) was reportedly held up inside his home and was talking to SAPD negotiators," a San Antonio police official said.

After nearly 12 hours of watching the home, officers eventually took Ruiz into custody around 7:17 a.m. Friday as he was getting into his car, police said. No one was injured.

Ruiz remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail. His bail has not yet been set.

The San Antonio Fire Department released the following statement to KSAT.com:

"The SAFD is aware of the indictments brought forth against Fire Captain Eric Ruiz. Pursuant to SAFD Disciplinary Policy, Captain Ruiz will be placed on temporary suspension once released from jail. The SAFD takes these situations very seriously, and will fully cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office in any capacity we are requested."

