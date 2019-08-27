San Antonio has more than 1,000 sugar daddies, report says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is home to more than 1,000 sugar daddies according to a new report, with the highest concentration on the North East side.

Texas ranks fifth as the state with the highest amount of sugar daddies, and sixth as the state with the highest amount of sugar mommies, according to the Seeking Arrangement website.

The top 9 sugar daddy neighborhoods in San Antonio are:

North East Northwest North Central West Downtown West of Downtown Southwest Southeast East

Seeking Arrangement data lists more than 3 million college students as sugar babies.

Texas comes in eighth place for male sugar babies and sixth for female sugar babies.

The website lists the average age of a sugar daddy as 41 years old and the average age for a sugar baby as 26 years old.

