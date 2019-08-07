San Antonio men use 'Grim Reaper'-style weapon to rob victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio men were arrested after police say they used a "Grim Reaper"-style weapon to rob another man of his watch and cellphone.

Christopher Rodriguez, 48, and Joey Lyssy, 40, were taken into custody Monday and are facing an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony.

San Antonio police said the pair's arrest stemmed from an incident at a Northside home during the early morning hours of July 13.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, told police he went to speak to Lyssy at his home but Rodriguez answered the door.

Once inside the home, the man said, Rodriguez locked the door behind them and Lyssy walked out of a bedroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rodriguez ran to the back of the home and came back armed with the Grim Reaper weapon described as a curved, oval-shaped blade that was about 15 inches long, the affidavit said.

The man said Rodriguez and Lyssy, who was also wielding a small knife, threatened him and demanded money. When he refused, Rodriguez and Lyssy began attacking the man and took his watch and cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man was able to escape the home and later called 911.

An officer with the San Antonio Police Department said the man was able to identify Rodriguez and Lyssy through separate photo lineups.

Rodriguez and Lyssy are still in custody at the Bexar County Jail and their bail has been set at $50,000 each.

Online jails records show Lyssy has a criminal history that dates back more than two decades and is a convicted felon. The criminal history shows Lyssy has been previously arrested for theft, burglary, assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

Rodriguez has previous arrests on suspicion of theft and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to online jail records.

