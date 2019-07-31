San Antonio police seek man accused of stealing purse from Subway customer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are turning to their Facebook followers for help tracking down a man they say stole a woman's purse at a Subway restaurant.

The robbery happened July 12 at the Subway in the 4100 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Officers said the victim was eating with her purse sitting next to her. They said the man came out of the restroom, walked by and grabbed the purse on his way out the door.

The man got into a black Dodge Journey that had pulled up, and then sped off, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s East Property Crime Division at 210-207-4106.

