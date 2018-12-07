San Antonio resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off game

SAN ANTONIO - There's another millionaire in San Antonio!

An Alamo City resident has won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game, claiming the first of five of the top million-dollar prizes.

“It was unbelievable. I kept reading the ticket, I scanned it on the app, went back to the store and I was told it [the prize] needed to be claimed at the lottery headquarters. At that point, I knew the win was for real," the claimant said.

The scratch ticket was purchased at Suncoast Foodmart at 6814 San Pedro Ave.

The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

