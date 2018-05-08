San Antonio resident wins $5 million off of $50 scratch off game

KERRVILLE, Texas - A San Antonio resident scored $5 million on a $50 scratch off game, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize playing the Ultimate Millions scratch off game.

Kerr Villa Kountry Store, the Kerrville store that sold the winning ticket, is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

The store is located at 920 Harper Road.

The Texas Lottery said the $50 million prize was the last of three top prizes available in the game.

