San Antonio's Safest Driver contest will award drivers with cash prizes of more than $60,000

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio, Vision Zero and USAA are hosting a contest this summer that will award safe drivers with cash prizes totaling more than $60,000.

Details about the Safest Driver Contest will be revealed Monday afternoon during a press conference at the USAA Westridge Campus.

USAA is a San Antonio-based financial services company that offers banking, insurance and other services to current and former members of the military and their families.

Vision Zero is an international program aimed at eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the road. According to the city's website, "Through Vision Zero, the community shares the responsibility for ensuring the safety of people in our community."

